Cooper Standard Cops Supply Award, Shares Hike

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a General Motors (NYSE:GM) 2023 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Aventura, Florida earlier this month.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the seventh consecutive time Cooper Standard has received the award.

"We are honored to be recognized again by General Motors for our innovation, sustainability and quality achievements," said Chief Commercial Strategy Officer Shannon Quinn, "Our team is dedicated to consistently delivering world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of the mobility industry. This award is a testament to our employees' hard work, dedication to our customers and commitment to excellence."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

Shares in Cooper rallied 55 cents, or 3.4%, to begin Monday trading at $16.55, while those for GM added six cents to $45.90.









