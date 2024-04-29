GCC Reiterates Rejection Of Israeli Occupation Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council is unwavering in its rejection of Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the bloc's chief said on Monday, slamming such actions as infractions of established international laws and conventions.

The region is in the throes of "extraordinary and unprecedented" circumstances, Jassem Al-Budaiwi said amid talks bringing together foreign ministers from the Riyadh-based bloc and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On the rising tension between Iran and Israel, he said that a further escalation risks plunging the region into turmoil, subsequently, undermining security and stability. (end)

