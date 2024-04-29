Aid To Ukraine From US, UK Should Inspire Other Countries To Do More - Kaja Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes the assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States and the United Kingdom should inspire other nations to follow suit.

The head of government spoke in an interview with The Telegraph , Ukrinform reports.

"If we fail to help Ukraine, what does it say about us??" said Kallas, who has been dubbed the "Europe's Iron Lady" for her sharp criticism of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas was speaking after the UK this week pledged GBP 500 million and the largest-ever package of vital supplies to Ukraine, including around 400 vehicles, 1,600 munitions, and four million rounds of ammunition.

Shmyhal,discuss mechanism of compensation for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine

The package comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced plans to increase UK defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030, and after the US finally approved a long-awaited aid package for Ukraine worth more than $60 billion.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Kaja Kallas said:“The free world must demonstrate the will to defeat Russian aggression in Ukraine – this is the best and cheapest way to ensure all of our security. Ukraine needs both our swift military aid and long-term support. Russia's goals have not changed, it has always played on the card of one day our help diminishing and our unity crumbling.”

In this regard,“every arms and ammunition package, including the latest by the UK and also by the US, are highly welcome," she added.

Russia intensifying attacks before U.S. aid arrives in Ukraine -n intelligence

"It should also inspire others to deliver to Ukraine what it urgently needs. We should not forget that we have the resources and expertise – our strength outweighs Russia's," Kallas said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called on NATO allies to increase defense spending so as not to provoke a possible Russian attack with their weakness.