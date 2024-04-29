Study Abroad Loan Fair In Nagpur Organized By KC Overseas Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KC Overseas Education is organizing a Study Abroad Loan Fair through its Fintech Division ELAN Overseas Education Loans in Nagpur.



Overseas Education Loan aspirants can interact with Leading Banks & Financial Institutions in India by attending this fair on Sunday, 5th May 2024 from 11 am to 5 pm at Chitnavis Centre, Nagpur. They can gain all the necessary information about education loans for studying in popular countries like the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Asia.

Perks of attending this fair are On-spot Profile Evaluation from 20+ banks, Instant Pre-Approved Education Loan, Secured and Unsecured Loan options with Lowest Interest Rate starting from 9.5% and a lot more.

Students can connect with representatives of State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Saraswat Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Credila, Avanse, Auxilo, InCred, Tata Capital, Prodigy, MPower, all under one roof. They can check out the type of loans and loan amount offered for different study destinations, the process, required documentation, eligibility, and other required details.



Apart from this they can meet representatives from REMITX and BFC Forex to get a clarity related to Forex related aspects. They can also connect with Cibil Experts for Low Cibil Issues and the KC Country Experts for Profile Structuring.



To top it all, the elan Loan Experts would guide the attendees with end-to-end loan processing through these various lenders. The aspirants can shortlist the bank or financial institution they wish to process through in the fair itself or connect to elan Loan Experts later in KC's head office in Nagpur. Team elan will help them in comparing their shortlisted financial institutions, do the required documentation and further processing in a streamlined way.



Elan Loans, the fintech division of KC Overseas Education, has assisted 37,000+ students so far for Overseas Education Loans and disbursed 500+ Crores Loan amount for higher studies abroad. You can be the next one to get a hassle-free loan sanctioned and disbursed within no time if you process through elan.



In short this is a unique opportunity for study abroad aspirants from Nagpur to meet so many banks and financial institutions on one day, under one roof and get all their queries resolved regarding Overseas Education Loans.



Embark on your Study Abroad Journey with KC Overseas Education right away by registering for this Free Study Abroad Loan Fair.



Lock the details: ELAN Study Abroad Loan Fair on Sunday, 5th May 2023 from 11 am to 5 pm at Chitnavis Centre, Nagpur.





