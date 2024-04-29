(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Slay the sun-kissed girl makeup look: Your Ultimate Guide







Do you love a makeup look where your skin looks glowy but still looks natural? Then, what might be looking for is the sun-kissed girl makeup look.



The sun-kissed makeup look essentially mimics the golden touch of the sun. Whether you're heading to the beach or a night out with friends, this look just adds the perfect amount of sun-kissed charm.

Check out below to find the ultimate guide to mastering the art of the sun-kissed makeup look.



Step 1: Skincare is essential.



Start with a clean, moisturized, and sun-protected face. Apply a primer to look in your makeup, you could choose something with a glowy finish such as HELLO,GOOD STUFF!GLOW SERUM PRIMER to give your skin a glow.



Step 2: Achieve a Flawless Base



Now that you have prepped your skin, you will need to create a flawless base for your sun-kissed girl look. Begin with concealing any blemishes or under-eye circles, and then you can use essence's I LOVE FLAWLESS SKIN foundation to have a full coverage base that would last you all day.



Step 3: Embrace the vibes of a sun-kissed goddess.



Now, this would be the main step of this look. To add warmth, make sure to choose a bronzer & highlighter palette that has different shades such as essence's LOVE THAT GLOW & BRONZE palette. With a bronzer brush, you can choose the TROPICAL SUNLIGHT shade from the palette, to apply the bronzer to cheekbones, forehead, and bridge of your nose. The key here is to blend it well for a seamless look.



Step 4: Glow is essential.



To achieve the complete glow, use a highlighter such as the GODDESS GLOW shade from the LOVE THAT GLOW & BRONZE palette. Sweep the highlighter across your cheekbones, the inner corner of your eyes, and down the bridge of your nose.

Step 5: No glow is enough.



Now that your face is golden & glowy, opt for golden eyeshadow to completely embody the sun-kissed look to define your eyes. To add more depth to your eyes without adding lashes, go for a mascara such as Lash Without Limits Extreme Lengthening & Volume mascara.

Step 6: To tie your look together, apply a peachy-nude lipstick or lip gloss, you could also use a lip plumling gloss such as what the fake! EXTREME PLUMPING LIP FILLER to have a fuller

lips.

With these simple steps, you can effortlessly achieve a stunning sun-kissed makeup look.

