More than 330 local, regional, and international partners to participate in 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Abu Dhabi, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- As the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2024 approaches, the spotlight is on the remarkable collaborative efforts that have fueled its success over the years. With the event slated to take place from May 7 to 9 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, AIM Congress proudly acknowledges its long-standing partnerships with esteemed organizations.



In partnership with over 330 local, regional, and international partners, the 2024 AIM Congress is committed to enhancing global economic growth by promoting investment opportunities, and facilitating meaningful communication and dialogue.



For the second consecutive year, the AIM Congress will be hosted by Abu Dhabi, with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner. Under the theme "Adapting to Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," 2024 AIM Congress promises to be an unparalleled gathering of thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.



The Gold Sponsors for the event are Saud Bahwan Group, Jordan’s Ministry of Investment, and Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency. The Silver Sponsor for the event is Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Abu Dhabi Chamber are the Supporting Partners, while the UAE International Investors Council is the Investor Hub Partner.



Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is the Strategic Global Securities Exchange Partner, while IOTA and WIO Bank PJSC are the Future Finance Partners.



The primary media partner for the 2024 AIM Congress is Abu Dhabi Media Network, with CNBC Arabiya as the broadcast partner, along with Nabd and Entrepreneur magazine.



Among other distinguished partners are the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME) from Italy, and the ANIMA Investment Network from France. Hailing from various regions, partners like the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) from Egypt, Arab Exporters Importers Union from Syria, and the Kuwait Business Council - Based in Dubai, exemplify the global reach and collaborative spirit of AIM Congress.



Additionally, partnerships with entities like CCI Russia, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs from Russia, and AmCham from UAE further reinforce the event's commitment to fostering international cooperation.



Other notable partners include the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GHORFA) from Germany, the Austro Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) from Austria, and the Private sector federation from Uganda, among others.



Economist Intelligence Unit from the UK, 9 Yards from UAE and Nirvana Holding also from UAE are the Associate Partners for the 2024 AIM Congress.



To register for the 2024 AIM Congress, please visit aimcongress.com/packages/PR29APR



