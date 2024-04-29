TokenFi Sets Sights on Turkish Prime Time TV

(MENAFN- Pressat) TokenFi Sets Sights on 10 Million Turkish Viewers with Prime Time TV Ad Campaign

TokenFi is launching an advertisement aimed at 10 million Turkish viewers by using the country's most-watched TV channels.

With television a main source for news and entertainment in Turkey, Tokenfi's ad is slated to catch eyes during prime time hours.

Starting on May 1st, 2024, the ad will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., when families are most likely to be tuning in. The ad will appear on Turkey's top channels such as Kanal D, ATV, Show TV, Star TV, NOW (once called Fox), and TV8.

This schedule promises visibility as families gather to watch their favorite prime-time shows.

The ad is geared towards younger viewers with money to spend and will be shown during popular TV shows like "Tas Kagit Makas," "Kurulus Osman," and "Survivor," among others.

This move ensures the ad will be seen by plenty of people, with a plan to show it 2 to 3 times a day during these hot slots.

The expansive coverage across top Turkish channels accessing more than 10 million viewers is set to spark widespread recognition for the brand.





