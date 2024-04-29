talabat brings the community together at Dubai Food Festival’s e& Beach Canteen

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, UAE, April 29 2024: talabat UAE, the region’s leading delivery platform, has partnered with Dubai Food Festival for this year’s edition of the e& Beach Canteen. The collaboration offers visitors the opportunity to discover Dubai’s thriving food scene and enjoy family-friendly fun at the free-to-attend beachside dining pop-up, taking place until 12 May at Jumeirah Beach.



A key highlight of the e& Beach Canteen, talabat Plaza will bring a sprawling foodhall for visitors to indulge in flavours from around the world. Much-loved homegrown eateries and big-name brands will showcase the diverse food culture of the city - including Big Boi Ramen, Drip Burgers, Doloma, House of Pops, Hotbun, Mmmbox, SushiDo, and many more. Meanwhile, a host of exhilarating games and giveaways at the talabat Booth will offer families and foodies the chance to win exciting prizes.



Lastly, the talabat Scavenger Hunt, taking place on the weekend of May 4-5 and 11-12, will invite visitors to explore the e& Beach Canteen in a thrilling competition, where riddles posted on talabat UAE’s Instagram will reveal clues for the chance to win prizes worth up to AED 1,000.







