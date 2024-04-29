Gaza War: 25 Dead In Israeli Air Strikes On Rafah, Medical Sources

Gaza, April 29 (Petra) -- Twenty-five people, including 10 women and 5 children, were killed in Israeli air raids on the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip that began at dawn Monday, according to medical sources.They said the latest fatalities were four people, among them three women, who died in a midday strike that targeted an apartment west of Rafah.

