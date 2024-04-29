Jordan, UK Ministers Stress Urgency Of Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 29 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met in Riyadh on Monday and stressed an urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the access of sustainable humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged enclave.Emphasizing a comprehensive political resolution to the Palestinian issue, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution.In their meeting, they reviewed recent discussions between His Majesty King Abdullah II and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in which they underscored joint efforts to end the war and usher in peace in the region, with a particular emphasis on continued cooperation on aid delivery to Gaza.Furthermore, the ministers expressed their concern over the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.Safadi emphasized the urgent need to halt the Israeli aggression against Gaza and cease all unilateral and unlawful measures in the West Bank, which jeopardize the two-state solution, and curb Jewish settler violence and terrorism.Jordan-UK relations also figured high on the talks, with the ministers expressing a common interest in expanding cooperation across various fields.