Roadside explosion leaves 6 staffers dead in Somalian capital

(MENAFN) On Sunday, tragedy struck as a roadside explosion claimed the lives of at least six telecom workers on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.



The victims, employees of Hormuud Telecom, were en route to the company's offices when their vehicle inadvertently triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the route in Garasbaaley district.



The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by both civilians and professionals in Somalia, where such attacks have unfortunately become all too common.



"We express our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues, and pray for their eternal peace," the firm stated in a declaration issued on Sunday evening.



Despite the absence of any group claiming responsibility for the recent attack targeting the employees of the privately-owned telecom company, it bears resemblance to a previous incident on March 19, when a similar blast destroyed the company's offices in Mogadishu. These repeated attacks raise concerns about the safety of telecommunications workers in the region and highlight the persistent security challenges faced by private entities operating in Somalia.



Hormuud Telecom, the affected company, has been at the forefront of providing essential services and assistance to millions of Somalis grappling with the dual crises of drought and flooding. Its significant role in humanitarian efforts underscores its commitment to supporting communities amidst challenging circumstances.

