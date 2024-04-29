Indian officials confirm ongoing efforts to combat persistent forest fires in Uttarakhand

(MENAFN) Efforts to combat the persistent forest fires in Uttarakhand, a northern state in India, are actively underway, as confirmed by officials on Monday.



A collaborative approach involving personnel from the fire and emergency service, forest department, and the National Disaster Response Force is being implemented to contain the blaze. Additionally, local communities are rallying together to support the firefighting operations.



Federal minister Ajay Bhatt is reportedly assessing the situation in the affected areas of Nainital district, as reported by India's state-run broadcaster.



Authorities have taken action by apprehending eight individuals suspected of involvement in the forest fires, signaling a stern response to prevent further devastation.



The outbreak of forest fires initially surfaced in the Nanda range last week and has since spread across the region, persisting in its intensity. According to the forest department, significant damage, encompassing approximately 108 hectares of forest land in Nainital, has been inflicted by the fires. Over the past 24 hours, a considerable number of forest fire incidents, totaling 26 in the Kumaon region and five in Garhwal, have been reported, affecting approximately 34.175 hectares of forest area.



To bolster containment efforts, the local government has enlisted the support of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian army personnel. The IAF deployed Mi-17 helicopters for Bambi-bucket operations in challenging terrains. While the aerial operations have been concluded, manual efforts persist to extinguish the flames permanently.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108151587