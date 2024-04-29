Libya calls on Lebanon to release Hannibal Qaddafi following new photos published

(MENAFN) Libya's internationally recognized government has called on Lebanon to release Hannibal Qaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, from custody following the release of a video depicting him in what appeared to be an underground cell, expressing dissatisfaction with his conditions.



Hannibal Qaddafi has been detained in Lebanon since 2015, with last year seeing him hospitalized three times due to a hunger strike protesting his situation. Lebanese authorities have accused him of withholding information regarding the disappearance of Imam Musa Al Sadr, a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric who vanished during a visit to Libya in 1978.



Despite being only two years old at the time of Al Sadr's disappearance, Mr Qaddafi asserts his innocence and claims to be a victim of injustice. The plea from Libya's government underscores the ongoing legal and diplomatic tensions surrounding Mr Qaddafi's detainment in Lebanon.



The Ministry of Justice in Libya has strongly asserted that Hannibal Qaddafi must be released "unconditionally," emphasizing that there is not “the slightest evidence linking him to the case for which he is detained.”



The ministry expressed its hope to receive an official response from Lebanon indicating an improvement in Hannibal Qaddafi's conditions.



The release of footage by the Lebanese media outlet Al Jadeed over the weekend has drawn attention to Mr Qaddafi's plight, with him expressing his distressing situation, stating, "I'm living in humiliation. I'm a political prisoner, and my case is related to a file I know nothing about."



“My father informed me that Imam Musa Al Sadr left Libya for Rome, and there he disappeared.”



Mr. Qaddafi's departure from Libya occurred in 2011, amidst the revolution aimed at toppling his father's 42-year regime. Muammar Qaddafi met his demise at the hands of rebel fighters in the Libyan city of Sirte. Hannibal Qaddafi had been residing in exile in Syria alongside his Lebanese wife, Aline Skaf, and their children when he was forcibly taken and transported to Lebanon.

