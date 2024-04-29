Zelensky, Stoltenberg Meet In Kyiv, Talk EUR 100B Fund For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO can create a special Fund for the financial support of Ukrainian defenses in the amount of EUR 100 billion.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, reports Ukrinform.
"Today we discussed Jens's initiative to create a special Fund to financially support Ukraine's defenses in the amount of EUR 100 billion for a period of five years," he informed.
According to the head of state, the allies really have the opportunity to implement such an initiative. Read also:
General Brown after Ramstein meeting: We must act urgently to stop Russia
Zelensky noted that the details of the creation of such a fund are truly important for the Ukrainian side.
"It is important that this is not at the expense of bilateral volumes, earmarked in our agreements on security guarantees," the president emphasized.
On April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
Photo: President's Office, illustrative
MENAFN29042024000193011044ID1108151547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.