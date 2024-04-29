Australia Sending Ukraine Another Defense Air Package Worth $100M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of $100 million.

That's according to Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , Ukrinform reports.

“Australia continues to stand with Ukraine and has announced a new military aid package worth $100 million. The package includes: $50 million for short-range air defense systems, $30 million for uncrewed aerial systems, $15 million for other high-priority equipment, such as combat helmets, rigid-hull inflatable boats, boots, fire masks, and generators,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The Minister of Defense thanked the Australian partners for their“staunch support” to Ukraine.

