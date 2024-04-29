Icherisheher, Azerkhalcha To Organise Azerbaijan's Inaugural National Carpet Festival!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 4-5, 2024, Azerbaijan's inaugural National CarpetFestival, co-organized by the Administration of State HistoricalArchitectural Reserve“Icherisheher” and Azerkhalcha OJSC, andsupported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Republic,Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, willbe held in Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

Throughout the two-day festival, numerous events dedicated tothe art of carpet weaving will take place in Icherisheher. Theseinclude exclusive exhibitions showcasing ancient, modern, anddesigner carpets, as well as carpet weaving masterclasses for bothadults and kids. Educational seminars, interactive theaterperformances, a fair, a mugham evening, and a concert program arealso scheduled. During the festival, the streets of the Old Citywill be adorned with carpets and special decorations featuringcarpet motifs, adding to the colorful and magical atmosphere of theevent.

During the event, attendees with an interest in the art ofcarpet weaving will have the opportunity to explore every stage ofcarpet making, including dyeing threads, applying dyes andpatterns, weaving, processing, burning, and washing the carpets the masterclasses, skilled artisans from "Azerkhalcha" OJSC,representing 14 regions of Azerbaijan, will provide hands-ondemonstrations on the intricacies of carpet weaving and processingdirectly on the loom. Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture, and theMinistry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Republic will eachhost their stands at the National Carpet Festival.

Notably, the National Carpet Festival, to be hosted byIcherisheher, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is dedicated to theprofessional holiday of "Carpenter's Day," established by theDecree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, IlhamAliyev, on November 25, 2016. The mission of the Festival is topromote and safeguard the rich tradition of Azerbaijani carpetweaving, listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage.

We eagerly anticipate the residents and all guests of Baku tojoin us for the inaugural National Carpet Festival!