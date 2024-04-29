Actress Arti Singh Gives A Glimpse Of Family Moments From Her Wedding With Dipak

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh, who recently tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan, on Monday dropped some pictures from her wedding day, giving a peek into the special people in her life.
Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures, in which she could be seen wearing a red bridal lehenga.
The snaps show her mother Geeta Singh, brother and actor Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and other family members.
The post is captioned: "The special day with my most special people... my pillars #DipakKiArti."
Arti married Dipak on April 25 at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai.
Arti, who was the fourth runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 13', is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'.
