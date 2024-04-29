UEFA Champions League semifinals to kick off with Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

(MENAFN) The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set to kick off with an eagerly anticipated showdown between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on Tuesday. The matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter as Bayern Munich, hosting the first leg at the Allianz Arena, seeks to break their long-standing drought against the record-holding Real Madrid.



This season, Bayern Munich, under the guidance of coach Thomas Tuchel, suffered an unexpected setback as they relinquished the 2024 German Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the preceding weeks. This rare occurrence surprised Bayern's loyal fanbase, ending their remarkable 11-year dominance in the Bundesliga. Despite Tuchel's imminent departure from Bayern Munich at the season's end, the team's aspirations for Champions League glory remain intact.



With six Champions League titles to their name, Bayern Munich last clinched the prestigious trophy in 2020. Meanwhile, Real Madrid boasts a staggering 14 Champions League triumphs, with their most recent victory occurring in 2022.



While Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have not encountered each other in every Champions League season, Bayern notably eliminated Real Madrid en route to the 2012 final. However, it was England's Chelsea who emerged victorious in the 2012 final, defeating Bayern Munich on penalties at the Allianz Arena.



In recent Champions League history, Real Madrid, led by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has had the upper hand against Bayern Munich in knockout ties since 2014. Real Madrid enters Tuesday's clash with an impressive record, having been unbeaten in their last seven matches against Bayern, securing six wins and one draw.



The highly anticipated Bayern vs. Real Madrid encounter on Tuesday is scheduled to commence at 1900 GMT, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome. The second leg of the semifinal tie will take place in Madrid on May 8, adding further excitement to this captivating Champions League fixture.

