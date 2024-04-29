               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 200 Mln


4/29/2024 9:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced Monday news bonds and related tawarruq valued at KD 200 million (USD 600 million).
In a statement to KUNA, the CBK said that the securities bear a 4.375 percent rate with a three-month maturity rate. (end)
fnk



MENAFN29042024000071011013ID1108151420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search