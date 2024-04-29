CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 200 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced Monday news bonds and related tawarruq valued at KD 200 million (USD 600 million). In a statement to KUNA, the CBK said that the securities bear a 4.375 percent rate with a three-month maturity rate. (end) fnk

