Chinese Pres. To Visit France Next Week - Elysee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 29 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting France on a state visit next week to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and discuss current international crises, the Elysee announced on Monday.

According to news report by BFM News Station, citing the Elysee, French President, Emmanuel Macron, will receive his Chinese counterpart on 6 and 7 of May. Their meeting will be the first since the pandemic started.

The leaders will discuss the Ukraine war and the Middle East situation. Additionally, they will explore matters of mutual interest such as trade, scientific collaboration, cultural exchanges, and sports cooperation. Furthermore, they will address joint actions to tackle global challenges, particularly focusing on the climate emergency.

The two parties will also discuss the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries.

The state visit to France follows Macron's three-day visit to Beijing and Canton in April of last year, aimed at revitalizing all aspects of French-Chinese relations amidst escalating international tensions and crises. It underscores the necessity of providing a clear direction to this strategic partnership in these challenging times. (The End)

