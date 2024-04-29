Hamza Yousef Resigns As Scotland's PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 29 (KUNA) - Scotland's Prime Minister Hamza Yousef resigned on Monday after a week of chaos triggered by his scrapping of a coalition agreement with Scotland's Greens.
In a press conference, Yousef said that he would also resign from the presidency of the ruling Scottish National Party, adding that the party must find a successor to him in the presidency and lead the local government.
Last week, Yousef's coalition government fell apart unexpectedly when he tore up a coalition agreement with Green Party lawmakers following a spat over climate policy.
Yousef assumed his position to succeed former Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned from her position in March last year due to a scandal related to the management of party funds and donations. (end)
