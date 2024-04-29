Committed To Delivering Comprehensive Dementia Support

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire continues its commitment to providing affordable dementia care services for older people cross Hampshire. Their Care and Wellbeing Centres deliver invaluable day care, led by trained staff with specialised skills in dementia care, ensuring an understanding of the unique needs of individuals living with dementia.



Prioritising the safety and wellbeing of clients, their Care and Wellbeing Centres are equipped with secure entrances and controlled access points to provide a safe environment, in a warm and welcoming dementia-friendly space. These measures are part of their ongoing commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment that promotes the comfort and peace of mind of those in their care.

With around 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, dementia not only has a profound impact on individuals affected by the condition but also on their families and caregivers. Recognising the emotional and physical challenges faced by families, Age Concern Hampshire offer cost-effective day packages to assist individuals dealing with dementia, as well as offering valuable respite for families.

Helen Callen, CEO at Age Concern Hampshire said,“As the number of people living with dementia continues to rise each year, we remain committed to providing personalised support for those affected by the condition. Our day care packages aim to deliver essential support for those living with dementia and provide vital respite to their families and caregivers”.

To enhance the overall wellbeing of clients, their Care and Wellbeing Centres offer an array of innovative and enriching activities, designed to stimulate cognitive function, and encourage social interaction. These activities not only cater to the unique needs of their clients but also contribute to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals living with dementia.

Age Concern Hampshire has Care and Wellbeing Centers in Dibden/Hythe, New Milton, Locks Heath, and Yateley. Emphasising inclusivity, the charity provides accessible transport options to ensure that individuals, along with their families and caregivers, can easily access essential dementia support services. For additional details or to arrange a free taster session, contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01962 868545.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

For more information, visit:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...