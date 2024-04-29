Dam bursts in Kenya due to floods, leaving over 35 dead

(MENAFN) The southern region of Kenya was struck by tragedy as a dam burst, resulting in the loss of at least 35 lives, with many others still unaccounted for. Homes and vehicles were swept away by the rushing waters, adding to the devastation caused by weeks of heavy rains and flash floods across the country.



According to Gov. Susan Kihika of Nakuru County, rescue teams are tirelessly searching through the mud and debris in the hope of finding survivors near Mai Mahiu. However, she cautioned that the death toll could significantly increase as the extent of the damage becomes clearer.



This catastrophic event adds to the already dire situation in Kenya, where widespread flooding has claimed the lives of at least 103 people since March, as reported by government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura. In Mai Mahiu particularly, Kihika described a dire scenario unfolding, with floodwaters engulfing people and homes, compounding the tragedy.



“We are trying to get a handle on the situation but it’s a bit overwhelming but we’re doing the best we can especially to reach those who have been carried away because we hope that some are still alive,” Kihika stated.



Gov. Susan Kihika highlighted the challenging situation in Mai Mahiu, located approximately 20 miles north of Nairobi, where recent heavy rains had made access difficult, with parts of the road cut off. Rescue teams are facing the daunting task of clearing debris to reach survivors and retrieve bodies from the disaster site, she explained.



Additionally, the Kenya Red Cross Society reported that several individuals affected by the flash floods in Kamuchiri village had been transported to a health facility in Mai Mahiu for medical assistance.



“The floodwaters are reported to have originated from a nearby river that broke its banks,” the group declared.

