Road crash kills over 19 in central Nigeria

(MENAFN) In Nigeria's central state of Kogi, a tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals when a truck and a bus collided head-on along the Okene-Lokoja Highway on Sunday, according to the traffic police.



Jonas Agwu, the national spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps, revealed in a statement obtained Monday morning that three survivors, one of whom sustained serious injuries, were rescued from the scene of the crash.



Rescuers faced a daunting task as they battled through a raging inferno ignited by the collision's impact, with the traffic police noting that "the victims were burned beyond recognition."



Preliminary investigations indicated that the truck, traveling from the southern part of the country, recklessly attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the catastrophic collision with the bus en route from the northern region.



The truck driver, identified as one of the survivors, will be subject to prosecution, as confirmed by the police.



Authorities deposited the remains of the victims at a local morgue, while the severely injured survivor received treatment at a government hospital, according to the traffic police.



Nigeria frequently witnesses deadly road accidents attributed to factors such as overloading, poor road conditions, and reckless driving, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.

