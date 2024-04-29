Kenya delays reopening of schools due to widespread floods

(MENAFN) Kenya has decided to delay the reopening of schools by a week, pushing the scheduled date to May 6, in response to the widespread flooding wreaking havoc across the nation.



Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced on Monday that the decision was made after assessing the impact of the ongoing flooding on schools, with reports indicating severe damage in some areas.



Machogu emphasized the safety concerns posed by sending students and staff to affected schools, stating that it would be irresponsible to do so without ensuring adequate safety measures are in place.



"The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools are so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities," Machogu stated in a release issued from Nairobi, Kenya's capital.



As the initial reopening date was set for Monday, Machogu assured that the Ministry of Education would collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures to alleviate the impacts of the heavy rains.



Furthermore, Machogu pledged to provide regular updates on all developments concerning the education sector amidst the challenging weather conditions.



The heavy rainfall has led to widespread disruptions, rendering many roads impassable and causing significant damage to homes, schools, and businesses across multiple counties experiencing above-average rainfall.

