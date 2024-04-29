Togo Holds legislative, regional elections

(MENAFN) Togo commenced its legislative elections on Monday, marking a significant moment with over 2,300 candidates contending for the 113 seats in the National Assembly, alongside the nation's inaugural regional elections.



The Independent National Electoral Commission of Togo reported that approximately 4.2 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the elections, which began at 7:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).



Following the closure of polling stations, the process of ballot counting will commence immediately, with results anticipated to be announced within a span of six days, as informed by the commission.



On April 19, Togo's National Assembly passed the second reading of a new constitution, heralding a transition from a presidential to a parliamentary system of governance.



Under this constitutional overhaul, the president of Togo will now be elected by the parliament, assuming a predominantly ceremonial role for a four-year term, with the option for renewal.



Furthermore, the revised constitution introduced the role of "President of the Council of Ministers," designated for the leader of the political party or coalition securing the majority of seats in parliamentary elections. This individual will hold office for six years and wield significant authority in governmental affairs, accountable to the parliament.



While Togo had amended its constitution in 2002 to establish a bicameral parliament comprising the National Assembly and the Senate, the latter has yet to be established.



Following the conclusion of the ongoing legislative elections, Togo will have the opportunity to establish the Senate for the first time, with both senators and National Assembly members serving six-year terms, renewable twice.

