Cambodia conducts drug tests on over 56K civil servants

(MENAFN) Cambodia's Premier Hun Manet provided an update on Monday regarding the progress of the kingdom's anti-drug campaign, revealing that drug tests have been administered to 56,445 civil servants thus far. In a statement shared on his official Telegram channel, Hun Manet disclosed that 76 individuals tested positive for drugs and were subsequently dismissed from their positions.



Emphasizing the ongoing nature of the drug testing initiative, the prime minister underscored the government's commitment to maintaining vigilance against drug-related activities within the civil service.



The comprehensive approach to combating drug abuse within government ranks was initiated on February 20, following an order issued by Hun Manet directing all ministries and institutions to conduct regular screenings of civil servants. The objective is to ensure compliance with laws prohibiting the use, sale, or distribution of illegal narcotics.



Hun Manet reiterated a firm stance against drug involvement among civil servants, police officers, and soldiers, affirming that anyone found guilty of such offenses would face immediate dismissal without exception. Furthermore, he highlighted the potential for criminal prosecution under Cambodian law in addition to disciplinary measures.



Prior to the implementation of drug testing for civil servants, Cambodia had already undertaken similar measures within its armed forces, resulting in the expulsion and legal prosecution of numerous police officers and soldiers.



The intensified efforts to combat illicit drugs in Cambodia have been a focal point since August of the preceding year, coinciding with Hun Manet's assumption of office. The government's proactive measures underscore its commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding the rule of law in the face of drug-related challenges.

