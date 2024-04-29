Saudi Arabia to Launch a Centre for Space Futures in the Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network

(MENAFN- Weforum) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 29 April – The World Economic Forum has signed an agreement with the Saudi Space Agency to establish a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) focused on space.



The Centre for Space Futures, set to open in autumn 2024, will be hosted by the Saudi Space Agency. It aims to facilitate public-private discussions on space collaboration, incorporating best practices from the Forum and its communities into the global space sector, and generate contributions to accelerate space technologies.



“From monitoring the effects of climate change to increasing human connectivity via satellites, the impact of the global space sector on Earth cannot be overstated,” said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “The addition of the Centre for Space Futures into the C4IR network recognizes the importance of addressing various topics such as space technological innovation, policies and regulatory, as well as sustainability.”



The Centre for Space Futures is the first centre in the C4IR network to focus exclusively on space. It will work alongside the existing national centre, C4IR Saudi Arabia, to advance Saudi Vision 2030, the country’s roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement and enhanced quality of life.



“The centre is committed to fostering a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable space economy globally. By developing principles, expanding knowledge, refining models and cultivating partnerships, we aim to responsibly harness the vast opportunities of space,” said Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency.





MENAFN29042024005246011798ID1108151302