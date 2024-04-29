Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Embarks On Business Trip To Qatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on abusiness trip to Qatar, Azernews reports, citingthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As a part of the mentioned visit, the minister will participatein and speak at the 3rd meeting of the Arab Cooperation andEconomic Forum with Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,which will be held in Doha on April 30, as well as hold bilateralmeetings within the event.