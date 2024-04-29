Ukraine Temporarily Derogates From The Convention On Human Rights - Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the Council of Europe has provided the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with updated information on the derogation from the obligations undertaken under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms due to martial law.

This is reported on the website of the Council of Europe, Ukrinform reports.

This is a regular report prepared by the Ministry of Justice, which lists the articles of the Convention that Ukraine had to violate because of the Russian aggressive war.

In particular, the report refers to several articles of the Convention, which makes such derogations legal on the basis of Article 15 - "Derogation from obligations in time of emergency, war or other public danger threatening the life of the nation."

The restrictions reported by Ukraine relate to Article 16 "On Restrictions on Political Activity of Foreigners", Article 9 "On Freedom of Thought, Conscience and Religion", and Article 13 "On the Right to an Effective Remedy".

It states that "everyone whose rights and freedoms as set forth in the present Convention have been violated shall have an effective remedy before a national authority, notwithstanding that the violation has been committed by persons acting in their official capacity."

Support for Ukraine to be top priority during Lithuania's presidency of CoE Committee of Ministers

Earlier, in connection with the Russian aggression , the Ukrainian authorities sent the Council of Europe a list of items that could be subject to restrictions. It was about a wide range of possible violations, including "inviolability of the home, secrecy of mail, telephone conversations, as well as freedom of movement, free choice of residence, the right to leave and return to the territory of Ukraine, the right to freedom of thought and speech, to freedom of expression, and the right to freely collect, store, use and disseminate information."

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

In it, MEPs call on all countries where the Russian Federation has accounts to take the necessary measures to ensure the transfer of these assets to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.