Delegation Of Polish Mps Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of Poland's Sejm and Senate, representatives of the parliamentary friendship group between the two countries, have arrived in Ukraine on a working visit.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook following a meeting with Polish MPs, Ukrinform reports.

According to the speaker, at the meeting, he called for continued sanctions pressure on Russia.

"The sanctions pressure on Russia must continue, first and foremost to prevent Russia from continuing to use its military machine.," Stefanchuk wrote.

He also underscored the importance of continuing military support. "Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems to protect cities from missile attacks by the Russian Federation," he posted.

The parliamentarians also discussed Ukraine's path to the European Union and NATO.

Stefanchuk thanked the representatives of the Polish Senate and Sejm for their strong parliamentary advocacy of this track and expressed hope for the successful holding of the Washington Summit for Ukraine.