National Guard D. Chief: We Strive To Support Our National Guards To Maintain Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Monday that Kuwait's leadership provides full support to the Kuwait National Guards for the role they play in defense and security of the country.>

According to a press release issued by the National Guard, he said during a visit to the Kabd relay station which is guarded by the National Guard that role of the squad, in cooperation with military police and fire forces, is vital for maintaining stability of the homeland.

Sheikh Faisal extended greetings of the National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, wishing them success in their duties.

The Deputy Chief praised the efforts of the National Guards in securing vital locations and invigorated them to be on full alert and committed to their obligations thus giving an example model.(end)

