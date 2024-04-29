Alisha Begum Takes Charge of TMS Human Rights Frontline in Bengal

(MENAFN- Fame Bulletin) In a significant move, Alisha Begum, a well-known author and spiritual coach, has been appointed as a board member of TMS Human Rights. Prof. (HC) Dr. GK Mishra, the National President of the TMS (India) has taken a strategic step by bringing Alisha Begum onboard to lead their initiatives in Bengal, India.

Founded with the noble intention of upholding the fundamental rights and dignity of individuals across the world, TMS Human Rights has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless marginalized communities. With its registered office situated in Delhi, India, the organization operates through a network of centers spanning various regions.

TMS Human Rights boasts a diverse membership base, transcending geographical boundaries and encompassing individuals from India, the USA, the West Indies, Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Philippines and beyond. This global presence underscores the organization's commitment to fostering inclusivity and solidarity in the fight against injustice.

Alisha Begum's appointment marks a pivotal moment for TMS Human Rights, as her expertise and passion for social justice align perfectly with the organization's mission to uphold and protect human rights across the nation. With her vast experience in spiritual coaching and advocacy work, Alisha brings a unique perspective to the board, which will undoubtedly enhance TMS Human Rights' efforts in advocating for marginalized communities.

As the newly appointed State Coordinator for Bengal, Alisha Begum is poised to lead the organization's endeavors in the region, focusing on addressing human rights violations and promoting awareness and education on human rights issues. Her deep understanding of the socio-cultural landscape of Bengal, coupled with her commitment to fostering positive change, makes her an ideal candidate for this crucial role.

Mr. GK Mishra, expressing his confidence in Alisha Begum's capabilities, stated, "We are thrilled to have Alisha Begum join us as a board member and lead our efforts in Bengal. Her dedication to empowering individuals and communities aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a more just and equitable society. With Alisha on board, we are confident in our ability to make a meaningful impact in the region."

Alisha Begum herself expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am honored to join TMS Human Rights as a board member and serve as the State Coordinator for Bengal. I am deeply committed to the cause of human rights and am excited to work alongside the dedicated team at TMS Human Rights to make a positive difference in the lives of people in Bengal and beyond."

With Alisha Begum's appointment, TMS Human Rights reaffirms its commitment to championing the cause of human rights and advancing social justice across India. As she takes on her new role, there is optimism and anticipation for the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to the organization and the communities it serves.





