ASE Index Closes At 2,431 Points

Amman, April 29 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded trading on Monday with the index closing at 2,431 points.A total of 2.8 million shares were exchanged through 2,145 transactions at a value of JD2.6 million.Market activity witnessed a decrease in the share prices of 31 companies, while 24 saw an uptick in their value and 19 remained unchanged.

