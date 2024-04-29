Ambassador Zvarych Hopes That The Blockade Of The Border Between Ukraine And Poland Will End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The complete cessation of the blockade of the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers is the result of a consistent dialogue between Kyiv and Warsaw at the highest and highest levels, as well as the involvement of farmers' associations of both countries.

Commenting on the unblocking of the road to the last checkpoint on the border where the protest took place (Hrebenne - Rawa Ruska), Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych told Ukrinform, expressing hope that the border blockade is "a page turned forever" in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, Polish farmers have stopped protesting on the access road to the Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska checkpoint, so traffic through the checkpoint is now moving normally. Thus, the border is completely unblocked, and no checkpoints are currently blocked.

"I believe that the consistent dialogue with the Polish government at the highest and highest level, the openness and constructive approach of the Ministries of Agriculture of Ukraine and Poland, the direct involvement of farmers' associations of the two countries in the dialogue and reasoned appeals to farmers have yielded results," Zvarych emphasized.

He expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in this process for eventually stabilizing the situation at the border.

"I hope that everyone has drawn the necessary conclusions from this situation, and the main one is that only our common enemy, Russia, always benefits from our disputes. Therefore, we must be more responsible in our words and actions towards each other than ever before," the ambassador emphasized.

In his opinion, the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland "has successfully passed another important test of strength".

"And I hope that the blockade of the border between us is a page that we have already turned forever," the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland concluded.

Freight traffic resumed at two checkpoints on Ukraine's border with

As reported earlier, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , the passage of freight transport resumed at the Hrebenne - Rawa Ruska checkpoint after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29. Registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual. However, according to available information, trucks transporting grain crops will not be allowed to enter Poland. This type of cargo can only move through Poland in transit mode, the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

According to RMF24 , the permission of Polish farmers to protest near this checkpoint was valid until April 30. The farmers blocking the border wanted to extend it for another month. However, Marek Łuszczynski, Mayor of the Lubyczy Królewskiej Commune, refused to allow them to do so. He motivated his decision by the significant losses caused by the border blockade for local entrepreneurs, customs agencies and customs warehouses. He emphasized that local residents should not suffer because of the farmers' protest. Nevertheless, the organizers of the protest plan to file a protest against the mayor's decision with the District Court in Zamość.

The Polish-Ukrainian border has been blocked by carriers since November last year, and since February this year by Polish farmers.