DBS Bank India hosts an Exclusive Screening of "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: A Singapore Saga”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – 29 April 2024 – DBS Bank India hosted an exclusive, invite-only screening of the documentary "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: A Singapore Saga" in Delhi.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as H.E Mr. Simon Wong - Singapore High Commission, Mr. Subhash Chandra- CEO National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (National CAMPA), Dr. B Srinivas- Secretary, National Medical Commission, Ministry of Health, Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh- Member Finance, Delhi Development Authority, Major General Sharad Kapur- YSM,SM,VSM (Retd), Ex Director General, Resettlement, Adv. Priyadharshni Rahul- Chairman, Sansad Ratna Awards Committee and Ms. Sunita Mohanty – CIO, Invest India, Ministry of Commerce. Rajat Verma, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group at DBS Bank India, delivered the opening remarks, kicking off the event.

The documentary is commissioned by the Tagore Society Singapore and sponsored by DBS Bank India. It captures Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in spearheading the Azad Hind movement from Singapore. Scripted and directed by Lakshmi Raman Venkat from Gravitas Media, it features engaging narration by renowned quiz master Siddhartha Basu.

Through the eyes of a Singaporean history buff recounting Netaji's life to a young visitor from India, the documentary takes viewers on a captivating journey. It skilfully links landmarks that played a crucial role in Netaji's journey to the progression of the Indian freedom movement.

The documentary delves into contributions of the Indian National Army (INA) and the remarkable involvement of women, particularly through the establishment of the Rani of Jhansi Regiment. It also features a reenactment of Netaji's 'Great Escape' in January 1941, filmed at Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata. In the documentary, Subhashini Ali, the daughter of Dr. Lakshmi Sahgal (nee Swaminthan), one of Netaji's closest aides in the INA, shares anecdotes about her mother's role in the Rani of Jhansi Regiment.

Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director, and Head– Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS Bank India, said, “We are honoured to be associated with a compelling documentary that captures the connection between India, Singapore, and a historic figure: Subhas Chandra Bose. His spirit of resilience and dedication continues to inspire generations in both countries. Through our collaboration with the Tagore Society Singapore, we wanted to commemorate a period of history that transcended geographical boundaries. This association embodies our commitment to creating meaningful cultural experiences for customers and communities, setting us apart as a different kind of bank.”

The production team from Lakshmi's company, Gravitas Media, comprising Rajendra Nanoskar, Prakash Parmar, Santosh Mithbawkar, and Wilson Thomas, meticulously brought Netaji's story to life. Their efforts unearthed remarkable stories of Netaji's time in Singapore, enriching the documentary's narrative.

DBS Bank India, the largest foreign bank in the country by branch presence, continues to curate experiences that go beyond traditional banking. Through strategic partnerships, the bank aims to engage a broader audience and reinforce its brand promise of 'Live more, Bank less'.





