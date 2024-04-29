ICAI Council strengthens the path towards Excellence: Approved New Policy on CoE and Expands National Presence

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) • Approves Opening up of New Branch in Tonk

Bengaluru – 29 April 2024 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is pleased to announce significant decisions taken by the council at its 431st Meeting held on 25th and 26th April 2024.



Policy Document on CoE

The Council approved the policy document on the Centre of Excellence (CoE), aiming to foster research, innovation and learning within the accounting profession and position ICAI globally as a thought leader. The policy document outlines the vision, mission, goals, objectives, governing structure, action plan and monitoring benchmark for ICAI - Centre of Excellence. It also encapsulates efforts to facilitate research, teaching and learning, training, dialogue with stakeholders, and other strategic planning to cultivate talent, conduct advanced research, and disseminate knowledge.

At present ICAI has 2 CoEs at Hyderabad and Jaipur. Further, ICAI plans to open 9 more CoEs across the country in the next 3 years fostering Research, Innovation and Skill-building.

On this occasion CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, said – “The decisions taken at our 431st Council Meeting reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and growth of our profession. The approval of our CoE policy document is a milestone decision to foster research, innovation, learning and will serve as a hub for disseminating knowledge to shape the future of our profession.”



Expansion of National Network

In an effort to expand its national presence of ICAI, the Council approved setting up of a new branch of the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) in Tonk District, Rajasthan. The Tonk District Branch will be 176th Branch in the ICAI’s network of branches. Additionally, in view of the name change of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Central Government, the Aurangabad Branch of WIRC has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Branch.



CA run for Viksit Bharat

As a trusted partner in Nation Building, ICAI has been instrumental in shaping the economic landscape since its inception. Commemorating 75 years of ICAI glorious journey, it’s time to celebrate our magnificent achievements and underscore our silent yet significant role in driving the country's economic growth. In honor of this milestone, ICAI will organising a mega CA run on June 30, under the theme of Viksit Bharat, aligning with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to propel India towards developed status by 2047.

This will be the largest CA fraternity run, with participation from all 5 Regional Council, 175 Branches, Chapters, Study Circles, and Foreign Chapters uniting for the vision of developed India.





MENAFN29042024005232011781ID1108150776