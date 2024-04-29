Ambuja Cements supported school enlisted as PM SHRI School, among 3 ‘Schools of Excellence’ award winners in Solan, Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 April 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is proud to share that three of its supported schools at Arki and Dhundan blocks in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh have been bestowed the ‘School of Excellence’ award for the year 2023-24. Amongst these, one school has also been enlisted under the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) centrally sponsored scheme initiated by the Government of India. It will receive funds of Rs. 2 Crore, having met the stringent norms set for the prestigious qualification.

Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Chandi, in Arki block of Solan district, will receive monetary support to the tune of Rs. 2 Crore after applying to and being enlisted as a PM SHRI School. The school has been selected after successfully achieving 60 different parameters envisaged under the National Education Policy, 2020. Ambuja Cements’ CSR efforts have supported the school with infrastructure, playgrounds for sports, sports material, promotion of kitchen gardens and exposure visits. The award money received will go towards development of Solar Panels and other facilities at the school campus, further enhancing its sustainability factor.

Meanwhile, the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan recently awarded the ‘School of Excellence’ awards to Government Central Primary School (GCPS) Darlaghat in Dhundan block, as well as GCPS Chandi, and GSSS Chandi in Arki block of the district Solan. GCPS Darlaghat and GCPS Chandi have been selected for their academic and co-curricular achievements, while GSSS Chandi was awarded for its exceptional academic results, which includes its students ranking among the top 10 at the state level.

Ambuja Cements through its CSR arm, Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF), currently supports 49 different schools in the Dhundan and Arki blocks of Solan. Ambuja creates enabling environments for these schools by supporting them with infrastructure and other resources to create a better learning environment for children. ACF also conducts various awareness sessions on hygiene and water-use efficiency, promoting physical education along with capacity building of teachers, and frequently conducts annual baseline and endline assessments of students at these schools, ensuring consistent growth across all parameters.







