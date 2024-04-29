JSW Paints unveils ‘Rangon Ka Khel Hai’ anthem to celebrate the colourful spirit of cricket

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – April 29, 2024: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group, has unveiled a digital-first campaign to celebrate crickets’ colourful spirit resonating across the country. One of the most unique elements of the new campaign is the anthem, 'Rangon Ka Khel Hai’, created to celebrate the unifying sentiment which is intrinsic to the game of cricket. The anthem, inspired by JSW Paints' diverse colour range, adds a refreshing touch to every space, embodying the spirit of togetherness and celebration.



JSW Paints has partnered with six teams across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchisee. This is one of the biggest brand association by JSW Paints and includes partnership with six teams including the Shahrukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and the JSW Group’s co-owned Delhi Capitals during the current editions of WPL & IPL.



According to AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, “Cricket is a sport that’s the heartbeat of India; it's a way of life, a celebration of colours. By partnering with renowned teams in both the IPL and WPL, we not only expand our brand presence but also wish to be integral to the sport’s legacy. The JSW Paints anthem is our tribute to the way colours come together to make Cricket Spectacular - Rango ka Khel hai, Rangon ka Mel hai.”



Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “The Anthem celebrates the unity in passion and love for the game of cricket in the diversity of the colours of fans and players of IPL and WPL. All colours are equal. Yet another beautiful thought from JSW Paints.”







