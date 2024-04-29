Beyond the Runway: Godrej L 'Affaire and The Label Life Stage a Theatrical Fashion Showcase

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 29, 2024 – The sixth edition of Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, took a unique approach to fashion presentation. Collaborating with The Label Life to create an unforgettable experience, it wasn't your standard runway show but a theatrical extravaganza that showcased The Label Life's AM to PM collection in a way that resonated with everyone.



This immersive experience resonated with everyone, showcasing the collection's versatility through a captivating performance. Models transitioned from casual attire for the morning hustle to party-ready looks for the night, all while seamlessly weaving in outdoor and picnic wear – a testament to the collection's diverse range and ability to empower every style choice.



Godrej Professional stylists ensured the models looked their absolute best, their hairstyles complementing the overall look and the thematic presentations that unfolded throughout the show.



Diversity was a major highlight of the show. The Label Life took a strong stance on inclusivity, featuring models with Down syndrome, plus-size models, and models from various ethnicities. “Fashion shouldn't be about exclusion,” says Malaika Arora, Style Editor at The Label Life. “The Label Life is all about women catering to women. We believe it's a form of self-expression, and that's for everyone. Our size-inclusive collections empower women of all backgrounds to embrace their unique beauty. When a woman feels confident in her clothes, she feels confident in herself, ready to take on the world.”



Adding to the electric atmosphere was a live music performance by Vasundhara on stage. Her music perfectly complemented the energy of the show, making it a truly immersive experience for everyone present.



One of the things that makes The Label Life collection so special is its affordability. The brand proves that high-fashion doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.



Applauding the fashion show, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies stated “This collaboration between Godrej L'Affaire and The Label Life exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation and inclusivity. By showcasing The Label Life's versatile collection in such a creative and engaging way, we're not only celebrating fashion, but also empowering women to embrace their individuality and feel confident in every aspect of their lives.”







