Knight Frank MENA Industrial & Logistics team facilitates ground-breaking ‘Build-to-Suit’ transaction for JAS Middle East in Dubai South

(MENAFN- me.knightfrank) Dubai, UAE – 29th April 2024 – Knight Frank MENA’s Industrial & Logistics team facilitated and successfully advised JAS Middle East on a ground-breaking 'Build to Suit' transaction in Dubai South, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding AED 35 million, with the handover occurring at the end of 2024.



After an extensive market search spanning over five months, Knight Frank MENA identified that the existing market supply did not align with the specific requirements of global logistics firm, JAS Middle East. Consequently, Knight Frank MENA’s market leading industrial & logistics team recommended a Build to Suit solution, connecting the occupier with a developer committed to constructing a state-of-the-art ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) asset. This collaboration created a rare combination of a best-in-class, ESG-compliant warehouse tailored to suit specific logistics needs.



The property is to be situated on a land plot extending to 212,160 sq. ft (19,710 sq. m) with a built-up area of 127,300 sq. ft (11,826 sq. m). The warehouse component will be divided into half racked and half bulk storage configuration, alongside three temperature-controlled chambers. The warehouse will be accessed via 12 loading bays equipped with dock levellers, roller shutter doors, and two side ramps. It will also feature an eaves height of over 14 meters at the apex and will be serviced by the latest firefighting regulation. The office space, totalling 13,347 sq. ft (1,240 sq. m), will be set over two floors and will offer meeting rooms, open plan working areas and recreational spaces.



Solar panels are to be installed on the roof of the facility to offset utility costs and allow the property to achieve ESG credentials, an important factor in decision making to JAS Middle East.



Adam Wynne - Associate Partner, Co-Head of Industrial & Logistics, UAE says: “This deal represents a significant milestone in the UAE industrial & logistics market. We are now seeing occupiers taking a longer-term, more strategic view of their real estate and we are witnessing those occupiers taking ESG credentials into consideration. We are delighted to have advised on this transaction and we look forward to seeing the best-in-class asset once complete.”



The Vice-President for JAS Middle East added: “This strategic investment underscores our commitment to our customers and the UAE market. We look forward to deploying new technology to provide best-in-class logistics solutions.”





