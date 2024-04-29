(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Casas Bahia, a major Brazilian retailer, has faced economic downturns and tough market competition, prompting significant financial restructuring.



The company secured a vital agreement extending its debt terms, thereby stabilizing cash flow and ensuring financial stability.



This deal with primary creditors Bradesco and Banco do Brasil preserves R$4.3 billion ($842.16 million) in liquidity until 2027, allowing the company to revamp its strategy.



Due to declining sales and a costly operational structure, Casas Bahia launched an extrajudicial recovery plan.



This approach, involving Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, who control 66% of the restructured debt, focuses solely on unsecured debts like debentures and CCBs.



It avoids entanglements with suppliers and insurers, making it simpler than a judicial recovery.



CEO Renato Franklin pointed out the strategic benefits, emphasizing the strong cash position that enables seizing market opportunities and negotiating better supplier terms.







By late 2023, Casas Bahia had R$3.5 billion ($686.27 million) in cash reserves.



The restructurin reduces debts due by 2027 from R$4.8 billion ($941.18 million) to R$0.5 billion ($98.04 million), deferring most payments to beyond 2028.



This follows negotiations addressing R$1.5 billion ($294.12 million) due shortly, showing proactive financial management.



Additionally, the debt repayment period has extended from 22 to 72 months.



This adjustment cuts costs by 1.5 percentage points to CDI + 1.20%, saving R$ 400 million ($78.43 million) and allowing resource reallocation towards more profitable ventures.

Strategic Debt Overhaul Boosts Casas Bahia's Liquidity

Since taking over in May 2023, Franklin has led both financial and operational restructuring, aiming for growth from 2025.



He emphasized that the focus has shifted more towards operational efficiencies.



The pending plan will replace existing debts with new R$4.1 billion ($803.92 million) debentures, split into two series.



The first series gives creditors 37% of their credit at CDI + 1.5%.



The second series, due in 2030 at CDI + 1%, allows for credit-to-share conversions, potentially turning creditors into equity partners.



This strategy ensures a return to growth and protects against future financial issues, reflecting proactive corporate governance.



Franklin is optimistic as Casas Bahia prepares to discuss detailed plans with investors and analysts.

