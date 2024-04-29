Portugal Clarifies Position On Colonial Reparations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During the weekend, Portugal's government confirmed it is not pursuing any reparations initiatives for its former colonies.



This clarification came after President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa acknowledged Portugal's colonial injustices and hinted at possible reparations for countries like Brazil.



His remarks recognized historical wrongs and suggested remedies.



Two days after admission, the Portuguese Council of Ministers highlighted strong, respectful relations with former colonies.



It emphasized a shared history from the 15th to 19th centuries during Portugal's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.



During this period, Portugal forcibly transported over six million Africans, primarily to Brazil.







Portugal, a semi-presidential republic, has Rebelo de Sousa as the head of state.



The government is headed by the Prime Minister, with Luis Montenegro leading the center-right Democratic Alliance, which won recent elections. The coalition comprises the PSD, CDS-PP, and PPM.



In 2020, Portugal's Assembly of the Republic rejected a proposal to return cultural assets to former colonies, supported by the PSD.



The government's recent statement maintains that its stance on reparations has not shifted from previous policies.



Despite the president's forward-looking statements, the official policy remains unchanged.



These developments were well-received in Brazil, with key ministries endorsing President Rebelo de Sousa's remarks.



This dialogue underscores the complex interplay between recognizing historical wrongs and pursuing restitution and reconciliation.

