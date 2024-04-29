Botafogo Secures 2-0 Victory Over Flamengo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday afternoon at Maracanã, Botafogo clinched a decisive 2-0 win against Flamengo in the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship .



This triumph propelled Botafogo to the top of the standings with 9 points, setting Flamengo back to fifth place with 7 points.



The victory's significance was magnified as Botafogo eyed retention of their league lead. Observers closely watched as Bragantino, holding 7 points, took on Fortaleza.



Meanwhile, Athlético Paranaense and Internacional, each with 6 points, faced off against Juventude and Atlético Goianiense respectively.



Both needed wins and a favorable goal difference to challenge Botafogo's top spot.







The match ended Flamengo's 12-match unbeaten streak in state derbies, with three straight losses marking a downturn.



Goals by Luiz Henrique from a corner kick and Savarino's stoppage-time finish secured the victory.



Botafogo and Flamengo are poised for their next challenges in the Copa do Brasil.



Flamengo hosts Amazonas at Maracanã Wednesday at 9:30 PM; Botafogo plays Vitória at Nilton Santos Thursday at 7:00 PM.



These matches will test each team's resilience and strategy in the season's competition.



This week's pivotal matches could shape both teams' seasons, underscoring Brazilian football's fast pace and unpredictability.



With Botafogo leading, it's uncertain if they can keep their momentum amid championship challenges.

MENAFN29042024007421016031ID1108150739