The club has set his release clause at 100 million pounds (116 million euros), as revealed by coach Eddie Howe in a recent press conference.



Premier League giants such as PSG, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all in pursuit of Guimarães , who joined Newcastle in 2022 for 42.1 million euros.



Since his arrival, he has swiftly adapted to the competitive pace of English football, quickly becoming an instrumental figure for the team.



In his tenure at Newcastle , Guimarães has amassed 102 appearances, scoring 14 goals and delivering 14 assists.







This season alone, he has played 43 matches, scoring four goals and adding eight assists.



The urgency for clubs interested in signing Guimarães is palpable, with the release clause expiring in the last week of June.



After this deadline, Newcastle gains full discretion over his transfer fee, adding a layer of complexity to negotiations.



If a club activates his 116 million euro release clause, Guimarães would become the third-highest Brazilian transfer ever.



This would surpass Antony's move from Ajax to Manchester United for 95 million euros.



Currently, Neymar leads as the most expensive with his monumental 222 million euro transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.



Philippe Coutinho follows as the second-highest after his 135 million euro move from Liverpool to Barcelona.



Guimarães' potential transfer could redefine his career and highlight the financial and strategic impact of modern football transfers.



His rise from Newcastle's strategic buy to a key market asset illustrates the high stakes and rewards in top-tier football.



As the June deadline approaches, the football world watches to see if Guimarães will set a new transfer record.

