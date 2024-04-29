Financial Focus This Week: U.S. Interest Rates And Brazilian Central Bank Delays

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the fast-paced world of global finance, April 29 to May 3 promises to be an eventful week in Brazil and abroad.



At its heart lies the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Market participants are eagerly anticipating the outcome, particularly as it's poised to keep rates steady between 5.25% and 5.50% for the sixth consecutive meeting.



The focus, however, lies not in the decision itself but in the subsequent statement from Jerome Powell , chair of the Fed, and in indications about when monetary policy might begin to ease.



The Fed's decision arrives amidst a shift in the U.S. economic outlook. Growth for the first quarter settled at 1.6%, well below the expected 2.5%.



Inflation, meanwhile, remained aligned with estimates, with a Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index increase of 0.32% in March.







This combination led Bradesco analysts to signal a slower rate cut cycle by the Fed. Meanwhile, Brazil's economic landscape shows signs of improvement.



On April 30, the unemployment rate for March will be disclosed, along with Caged data revealing the number of jobs created.



These figures will shed light on the domestic economy's progress in the first quarter of 2024.



In tandem, April's payroll data will also reveal the state of the U.S. labor market, offering further insight into its economic direction.

Financial Focus This Week: U.S. Interest Rates and Brazilian Bank Delays

The week's close brings industrial production data from Brazil, reinforcing the overall state of the nation's economic health.



Simultaneously, Brazil's Central Bank has postponed its rate decision due to the May 1st holiday, shifting the focus to the following week.



Adding to the week's financial tapestry are earnings reports from prominent companies.



Santander and Amazon kick things off on Tuesday, followed by Apple, Novo Nordisk, and Berkshire Hathaway later in the week.



Brazilian giants, including Bradesco, WEG, and others, round out the fiscal picture.



This comprehensive view of monetary policy, labor markets, and corporate earnings paints a dynamic narrative, reflecting the interplay between global and domestic factors.



The week's revelations offer valuable guidance for future decisions, providing a coherent story that intertwines economic data, financial policy, and corporate performance.

Economic Calendar – April 29 to May 3

Monday (29)







08:00: IGP-M/Rentinflation for April (Ibre-FGV)

Earnings: Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4)







08:25: Focus Report

(Central Bank)



09:00: Continuous PNAD/Unemployment rate for March (IBGE)



No scheduled time: Caged/Registered employment for March (Ministry of Labor)

Earnings: Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Amazon (AMZO34)







Holiday in Brazil: Labor Day



15:00: Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States)

15:30: Press conference with Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed







10:00: April Manufacturing PMI Index (S&P Global)

Earnings: Bradesco (BBDC4), WEG (WEG3), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Gerdau (GGBR4), Eztec (EZTC3), Apple (AAPL34), and Novo Nordisk (N1VO34)







09:00: Industrial production for March (IBGE)



09:30: Payroll/Unemployment rate for April in the United States

Earnings: Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34)



