(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the Mexican June 2 election nears, Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez delivered a riveting debate on television.



Gálvez, representing the PAN, PRI, and PRD, aggressively challenged Sheinbaum from Morena, PVEM, and PT, who leads the polls.



Sheinbaum responded firmly, referencing Andrés Manuel López Obrador's policies.



Gálvez branded Sheinbaum "the candidate of lies" and "narcocandidate," citing unverified claims about López Obrador's campaign funding.



Sheinbaum retorted, calling Gálvez "the PRIAN candidate" and "the corrupt one."



Jorge Álvarez Máynez of Movimiento Ciudadano also criticized Gálvez's PRI and PAN connections.



Xóchitl Gálvez's connections to the PRI and PAN are criticized for their controversial histories, including the PRI's authoritarian rule.







These affiliations may lead voters to perceive her as representing outdated political practices or seeking power over genuine reform.



The two-hour debate covered climate change, economic growth, and poverty, alongside personal accusations.



Gálvez accused Morena of being a "narcoparty," using props to emphasize her points, which led moderator Adriana Pérez Cañedo to intervene.



Sheinbaum denied benefiting from public funds, stating the company involved belonged to her late father.



She accused Gálvez of obtaining public contracts and engaging in irregular construction projects while leading the National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples and as mayor of Miguel Hidalgo.



The debate revisited past controversies, including a video showing Sheinbaum's ex-husband accepting bribes.



Gálvez challenged Sheinbaum on recent allegations against the president's children and another Morena candidate, which Sheinbaum dismissed as false.

Sheinbaum and Gálvez Engage in a Heated Debate Filled with Accusations

On security, Gálvez proposed protecting lemon farmers from extortion, attacking Morena's alleged criminal affiliations.



Sheinbaum highlighted extortion related to a real estate cartel connected to Gálvez and defended her record against charges of infrastructural neglect.



Álvarez Máynez criticized both candidates for not supporting progressive tax reforms, pointing out wealth concentration.



Sheinbaum praised her achievements and criticized the "PRIAN model." Gálvez called for a voter uprising against authoritarianism.



This debate illuminated the stark contrasts and pressing issues, setting the stage for a pivotal electoral decision.

MENAFN29042024007421016031ID1108150736