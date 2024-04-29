Monday’S Morning Call: Corporate Earnings And Policy Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week's stock market opens with a subdued economic calendar, not expected to significantly sway today's trading activities.



Today features the General Price Index - Market (IGP-M) for April and earnings from Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4).



Focus remains on potential U.S. interest rate decisions and updates from Brasília on tax reforms and major corporations like Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4).



The market anticipates heating up tomorrow with the release of the Focus Bulletin. Reports from Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Bradesco (BBDC4) follow closely.







Wednesday shifts focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, with a press briefing by Chairman Jerome Powell anticipated.



Last Friday, the market ended positively , with stocks up by 1.51% at 126,500 points. The dollar dropped to R$5.11, a decline of 0.89%.



Stock exchanges in New York closed higher, led by a 2% rise in the Nasdaq.



Positive earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft countered concerns over persistent U.S. inflation, which could postpone interest rate cuts.



The Dow Jones increased by 0.40% to 38,239.66 points, and the S&P 500 grew by 1.02% to 5,099.96 points.



The Nasda ascended by 2.03% to 15,927.90 points.



The week recorded significant gains of 0.67%, 2.67%, and 4.23% respectively, marking the best weekly performance for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since early November last year.

