Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' Over West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar. See Full Forecast

- Live Mint) "IMD has issued heatwave-related 'Red Alert' for 4 days over Gangetic West Bengal, 3 days for Odisha and Bihar scientist Soma Sen said:“The main region affected by heat waves is Eastern India with slightly less intensity over Peninsular India. This is in line with our monthly forecast which had predicted that heat waves are likely to be more severe and more intense over these regions. In the current scenario, the heat wave-related Red Alert has been given for four days over Gangetic West Bengal, 3 days for Odisha and 3 days for Bihar. For Jharkhand, we have given an Orange or Yellow Alert...We are increasing the warning level to Orange for Telangana, for interior Karnataka and for coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days...”
