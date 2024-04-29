Belkin Qi2 collection now available in the Middle East

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– 29 April – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced local availability of its Qi2 collection. The first products to be introduced are the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad and the BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand.



Belkin’s newest Qi2 portfolio delivers up to 15W of fast wireless charging, precise alignment, universal compatibility with Qi2 devices, and peace of mind with certification from the World Power Consortium (WPC). The Belkin Qi2 collection caters to the early adopters who want the latest tech.



In line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products, all Belkin Qi2 products are made with a minimum of 72% PCR materials and sold in plastic-free packaging.





BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad

This ultra-convenient charging pad delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone 12 models and later, 5W for AirPods and 5W for an additional device from a USB-C® port. The 2-in-1 pad is MagSafe compatible, slim, and compact, allowing users to easily pack it away for travel. It is available now for 260 SAR on jarirand 299 AED on amazon.ae.



BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand

The Qi2 Convertible Stand is the ultimate charging solution for fast charging at work, at home or on-the-go. The MagSafe compatible, convertible design allows users to switch between pad and stand modes, making it perfect for FaceTime, taking calls or streaming video while charging. It is versatile, reliable, compact, and easy to fold, making it the perfect fuss-free travel companion. It delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W with Qi2 technology. It is available now for 199.00 SAR on jarirand 188.00 on amazon







MENAFN29042024005161011692ID1108150692